Russia to Tighten Security in Regions Hosting FIFA Confederations, World Cups

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The draft envisions, in particular, flight restrictions in airspace over the regions hosting the events as well as restrictions on travel buses that are not equipped with Russian-made Glonass satellite positioning system.

Russia will host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup from June 17 to July 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018 in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Volgograd.