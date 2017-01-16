Russian Helicopters Secures Contract on Мi-171 Aircraft Delivery to Pakistan

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov Russian Helicopters to Take Part in India's 8th Vibrant Gujarat Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters holding, part of the Rostec state corporation, has signed a contract on the delivery of a Мi-171 civilian helicopter to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The Russian Helicopters holding has secured a contract a contract with the government of the Balochistan province (the Republic of Pakistan) on the supply of a civilian Mi-171 helicopter. It is expected that [Russian Helicopters] will deliver the helicopter in the first half of 2017," the statement said.

The statement added that it had become the first contract between the Russian company and Pakistan on the delivery of the civilian aircraft to the Asian country.

According to the statement, the Pakistani side is expected to use the helicopter for transport and cargo operations, as well for special search and rescue activities.

The Russian Helicopters is the only helicopter manufacturer based in Russia, which comprises five factories, two design bureaus, as well as enterprises for the manufacture and maintenance of spare parts, and a service company, responsible for the after-sales maintenance in Russia and abroad.