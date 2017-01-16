Russian Officials Pay Last Respects to Tu-154 Black Sea Plane Crash Victims

Press-service of Russian Emergency Crashed Russian Tu-154 Plane Fragments Show No Traces of Terrorist Attack

MYTISHCHI (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov, deputy chairperson of the Federation Council Yury Vorobiev, the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces and State Duma lawmakers filled a mourning hall of the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery to say goodbye to the victims.

On December 25, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria crashed shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi.

The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. None of them survived the crash.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!