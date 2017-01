© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Plane With 160 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing in Prague Amid Bomb Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Lufthansa flight en route from Frankfurt to Moscow made an emergency landing in Moscow’s Domodedovo airport because of the overheating of a windscreen, a source in the local emergency service told RIA Novosti.

"The preliminary reason for the emergency landing is overheating of a windscreen," the source said.

According to the airport press service, the plane successfully carried out an emergency landing at 10:30 p.m. local time (19:30 GMT).

No one was injured as a result of the incident.