Dangerous Terrorist From Affiliated With Daesh Group Detained in Chechnya

"On Saturday a dangerous terrorist Imran Datsayev was detained… Police officers blocked the criminal and offered him to surrender. He threw a grenade at them. He was taken alive," Kadyrov wrote in his Instagram account.
Kadyrov noted that Datsayev was giving testimonies, including surnames, sources of weapons and other details.
Kadyrov added that another two terrorists from the same group were arrested in Nalchik on Saturday.
Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including Russia.
