Dangerous Terrorist From Affiliated With Daesh Group Detained in Chechnya

© AFP 2016/ Jorge Guerrero Turkish Forces Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 14 Targets in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A dangerous terrorist from a group coordinated by the Islamic state (Daesh) jihadist group in Syria was detained in Chechnya, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday.

"On Saturday a dangerous terrorist Imran Datsayev was detained… Police officers blocked the criminal and offered him to surrender. He threw a grenade at them. He was taken alive," Kadyrov wrote in his Instagram account.

Kadyrov noted that Datsayev was giving testimonies, including surnames, sources of weapons and other details.

Kadyrov added that another two terrorists from the same group were arrested in Nalchik on Saturday.

Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including Russia.