Russia to Raise Issue of Resumption of EBRD's Work in Country in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia intends to discuss resumption of the work of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the state at the bank's board of governors meeting in May, Andrei Bokarev, the director of International Finance Affairs Department of Russia's Ministry of Finance, said Saturday.

"It is an exaggeration to say that we are holding talks with EBRD [on resumption of its funding projects in Russia]. The situation now is the same as it was a few months ago. Russia plans to raise issue at the upcoming board of governors meeting, which will be held in May 2017," Bokarev told RIA Novosti.