Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service Not to Initiate Case Against Visa, MasterCard

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) has not found violations of law on the part of Visa and MasterCard and will not initiate a case against them, FAS chief Igor Artemyev said Friday.
"Currently we do not have any facts that would indicate signs of violations in our sphere. Therefore, today the answer is negative," Artemyev told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum when asked whether the service initiated a case against Visa and MasterCard in Russia.
