14:53 GMT +313 January 2017
    Syrians fill plastic containers with water at a public fountain in the capital Damascus on January 10, 2017

    Russia Working with Iran, Turkey, UN to Restore Water Supply to Damascus

    © AP Photo/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Russian diplomatic source said that Russia is working closely with Iran, Turkey and the United Nations to urgently restore the vital water supply to Damascus after it was cut off last month.

    This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus), a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus
    Damascus Water Shortage Threatens 5.5Mln People, May Trigger Epidemic
    GENEVA (Sputnik) Russia is working closely with Iran, Turkey and the United Nations to urgently restore the vital water supply to Damascus after it was cut off last month, a Russian diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Russian diplomats raised the issue with the UN on Thursday, saying some 5.5 million of people in Damascus were on the verge of humanitarian crisis due to what radicals did in the Damascus suburb of Wadi Barada," the source in the know said.

    The Syrian capital gets most of the water from springs in the Wadi Barada valley. Water supplies were drastically reduced in late December. The UN fears the water network could have been damaged by fighting or sabotage by armed opposition groups.

    "This problem needs to be urgently resolved to restore water supply to Damascus. Russia is closely working with Turkey, Iran and the UN," the Russian source said.

    UN's humanitarian coordinator Jan Egeland said last week they did not know who caused the disruption. UN’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura warned the issue could be crucial for the upcoming intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan.

      marcanhalt
      Best use of the UN that I have come across; "Get me a glass of water..."
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Everytime Russia asks the UN for help to restore vital services critical to peoples survival UN states we don't know who caused the problem conversely if US or UK or France or Germany make a plea for help the UN points the finger directly at Russia and Syria???

      Its time to drain the swamp in the UN trucks loads of monster sharks and crocodiles need to be sent to product farms for processing.
