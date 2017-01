© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Russia's Reserve Fund Untouched in November for Budget Financing

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Reserve Fund could be maintained this year at the global oil price of $50 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum on Friday.

"Will we be able to maintain the Reserve Fund if the oil price remains at $50 per barrel? Yes we will, because the amount of additional revenues could be around 1 trillion rubles [$16.8 bln]," Siluanov told reporters.

Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said earlier in the day that there was a good chance that Russia could keep the Reserve Fund this year.

