Russia's Medvedev Calls for Further Reduction of Gov't Involvement in Economy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It is necessary to continue to reduce the level of the involvement of the Russian government in the country’s economy and to change the system of state administration, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"It is necessary to develop competition … to reduce the excessive presence of the government in the economy, to increase the investment attractiveness of the regions themselves and, of course, seriously restructure the system of government," Medvedev said at the Gaidar Forum.