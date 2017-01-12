Two Soldiers Killed During Special Operation in Chechnya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A special operation that took place in Kurchaloy District of Chechnya, a region in the south of Russia, on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"As a result of a special operation in Kurchaloy District of Chechnya, two soldiers died…. One of them, Hamzat Hashumov, succumbed to his wounds at the scene, while the other one, Bekhan Hutayev, died on arrival at the Kurchaloy hospital," the source said.

On Wednesday, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that an armed militant group was eliminated in the course of the operation.

According to Kadyrov, the militant group posed a serious threat, as some of its members were close to Issa Muskiev, a Chechen warlord eliminated in 2006, and other dangerous terrorists.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!