Precision Weapons Could Replace Nuclear as Deterrent Factor - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)High-precision weapons could replace nuclear arms as deterrent factors in the future, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday, noting that the conventional forces would see a quadrupling in the next four years.

"Primarily, this will be achieved through high-precision weapons," Shoigu said at a lecture on military construction.

The minister underscored the importance of general purpose forces in ensuring the military security of the state.

"By 2021, the combat capabilities of Russian strategic non-nuclear forces will more than quadruple, which will give the opportunity to solve the issue of non-nuclear deterrence," he said.

Russia does not intend to be drawn into a new arms race, but will maintain the achieved level of military security, Russian Defense Minister said.

“I would like to stress that we do not intend to be drawn into another arms race,” Shoigu said at a lecture.

