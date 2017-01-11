Putin: North Caucasus Authorities Should Complete Tourist Projects by 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope on Wednesday that authorities in the country’s southern territory of North Caucasus would complete main infrastructure projects to attract tourists by 2021.

"We all know that [improving] infrastructure is the main problem and objective in the program of developing North Caucasus as a winter resort," Putin said at a government meeting in Moscow that focused on this year’s national social and economic highlights.

"I hope that by 2021 … main projects will be implemented and our citizens will have more holiday-making opportunities," the president added.

Lev Kuznetsov, a minister in charge of North Caucasus, assured the president that local winter resorts fared better against competitors in 2016, with more and more people going to explore the Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, as well as the mountainous Arkhyz village near the Black Sea.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!