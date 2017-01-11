MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow values the persisting and even strengthened interest of foreign investors in the Russian assets and remains interested in expanding cooperation with them, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"We are still interested in expanding cooperation with those, who are ready to create and develop projects in our country. We value that a reciprocal interest persists and has even strengthened," Medvedev said at the opening of the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment.

The minister also stressed that Russia remained open for those who were able to see "great opportunities" and benefits of its market.

Medvedev chaired on Wednesday the regular meeting of the commission, which monitors foreign investment in companies of strategic importance for national defense and security.