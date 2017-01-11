Russia's S-400 Regiment Enters Service Near Moscow, 4 Expected in 2017

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy S-400 System Regiment to Enter Service in Moscow Region on January 11

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A Russian regiment armed with the advanced S-400 Triumf air defense system has entered combat duty in Moscow Region with a total of four regiments expected to enter combat duty this year, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The combat crews of the Aerospace Forces' Moscow Region air defense formation's surface-to-air missile regiment, which received the new regimental set of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, have begun air defense combat duty on Wednesday, January 11, in Moscow and Russia's central industrial region," the ministry said.

The ministry's press service added that four additional long-range S-400 systems are expected to equip the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017.

S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system that has a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

