FIFA Council Approves World Cup Expansion to 48 Teams Starting in 2026

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's preparationsfor the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup has received a good assessment from FIFA (the International Federation of Association Football), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Tuesday.

"One of the issues today was preparation for the World Cup, the Confederations Cup in Russia… In general, the preparation received a very good assessment from the Executive Committee," Mutko told R-Sport by phone.

He added that it had been decided to hold the 68th FIFA Congress in 2018 in Moscow, but the date had not been approved yet.