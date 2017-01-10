Russian Gov't Accomplished Most of 2016 Development Tasks Despite Sanctions - PM

GORKI (Sputnik) — According to the prime minister, Russia's macroeconomic development has remained on track despite the pressure of sanctions.

"We have accomplished most of the tasks we have set and have been able to secure the financing for them, including the programs to support certain industries, such as automobile manufacturing, light industry, transport, agricultural machinery," Medvedev said at the meeting, where the results of the government's work in 2016 were discussed.

Medvedev said that the government had managed to alleviate the regional debt burden.

The prime minister reminded his colleagues that Russian President Vladimir Putin had charged the government with the mission to help the country attain by 2019-2020 the economic growth that would be faster than the world average speed.