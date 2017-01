GORKI (Sputnik) — Russia can achieve the Central Bank's 4-percent target for 2017, he said.

"We have maintained a responsible macroeconomic policy, ensured the stability of the capital markets even under sanctions pressure. We have managed to seriously reduce inflation, its value in 2016 is the lowest in recent Russian history — 5.4 percent," Medvedev said at a government meeting.

"The achievement of… the inflation target of 4 percent this year is quite possible," he said.