Russia Welcomes, Ready for Dialogue With US Even Amid Sanctions - Kremlin

"The sanctions remain an element which affects our bilateral relations extremely negatively, but at the same time even in conditions of sanctions, without doubt, Moscow would welcome and be ready for any opportunities for dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
On Monday, the United States added five Russian individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged violations of the Magnitsky Act, including Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin.
Moreover, he added that the new US anti-Russia are an extra step towards the man-made degradation of bilateral relations.
"These extra steps for such, you know, man-made degradation of our relations," Peskov told reporters.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is it just my own observation that Russians, in their news releases, seem to avoid the reference to Trump when they speak of "relationships" of the US and Russia?
marcanhalt