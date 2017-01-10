Russia Welcomes, Ready for Dialogue With US Even Amid Sanctions - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Slams US for New Anti-Russian Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Sanctions affect Russia-US ties in an extremely negative fashion, but Moscow is ready for dialogue and welcomes it even in such conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The sanctions remain an element which affects our bilateral relations extremely negatively, but at the same time even in conditions of sanctions, without doubt, Moscow would welcome and be ready for any opportunities for dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, the United States added five Russian individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged violations of the Magnitsky Act, including Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin.

Moreover, he added that the new US anti-Russia are an extra step towards the man-made degradation of bilateral relations.

"These extra steps for such, you know, man-made degradation of our relations," Peskov told reporters.



