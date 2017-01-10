Russia to Be Represented by Experts at Astana Talks on Syria - Kremlin

© AP Photo/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool Invitation to Astana Talks on Syria to Be Sent to UN Syria Envoy in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Preparation for the meeting in Astana on Syria is quite intensive, Russia will be represented at the level of experts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"It is unclear how long the talks will last, preparation is quite intensive, we can say nothing more specific now," Peskov said.

He said Russia would be represented at the talks "at the expert level."

On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital. The Astana meeting is expected to be held January 23.