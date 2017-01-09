Register
17:15 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Uran-9

    Russia Mulls Sending Uran-9 Combat Robots to Syria

    © Photo: Youtube/ TV Zvezda
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 32020

    Russia could use its Uran-9 multipurpose robotic combat system in Syria, Viktor Murakhovsky, Editor-in-Chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland journal and defense expert told RIA Novosti.

    Murakhovsly was commenting on British media reports citing a high-placed source in the Western intelligence community that a number of Uran-9 combat robots could soon be sent to Syria for use in urban warfare.

    “There is no secret in that Russia is using its combat robots in Syria, not only the Uran-6 mine-disposal ones, but also the Soratnik and Nerechta systems. As for the Uran-9s, I’m not ruling out that that they could pop up in Syria, along with other systems,” Murakhovsky said.

    He mentioned earlier statements by Russian “political and military leaders” about Moscow currently testing new types of weapons in Syria even before they actually enter service with the armed forces at home.

    Uran-9 robotic system
    © Photo: Rosoboronexport
    Russia Has Contracts on Sales of Combat Robots
    “Some of these systems needed adjustment after they had been used in the Syrian campaign. Some of them were taken off the assembly line for trouble-shooting,” Murakhovsky said.

    Fake news

    Viktor Murakhovsky said that he doubted the veracity of the British media reports, adding that mainstream media often present information taken from Arabic-language social networks as one coming from their sources within the intelligence community.

    Igor Korotchenko, Editor-in-Chief of National Defense journal, agreed that the reports could have been organized by the British defense ministry to blame Russia for the use of disproportionate military force in Syria.

    Tech Noir: Russian Army to Receive Next Generation Combat Robots in 2016
    © Photo: Youtube/ Rokossovskiy Konstantin
    Russia to Showcase Its Latest Combat Robots at Intl Forum Near Moscow
    “The British Defense Ministry uses newspapers to produce all kinds of ‘leaks’ and materials as part of its ‘special operations,’ against Russia,” Korotchenko said.

    Saving lives

    Mentioning the expediency of using unmanned armored vehicles in Syria, Viktor Murakhovsky said that, apart from revealing technical shortfalls in combat situations, they help reduce casualties among Russian servicemen deployed there.

    “The use of robotic platforms is meant to make up for the current downsizing of our military presence in Syria and save the lives of our servicemen. We can already see a dramatic drop in our casualty figures compared with what we had during previous conflicts,” he emphasized.

    The latest in a long line of military robots made in Russia, the Uran-9 unmanned ground combat vehicle is loaded with a machine gun, 30mm cannon that fires 350 to 400 rounds per minute, a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and a battery of supersonic guided missiles.

    Fully loaded, the Uran-9 weighs around 10 tons and looks like a small tank.

    It also boasts a cutting-edge laser warning system, target detection, high-tech identification and tracking equipment.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Universal Soldiers: Combat Robots to Join Russian Army in 2016
    Russia to Showcase Its Latest Combat Robots at Intl Forum Near Moscow
    Tags:
    Syrian war, combat robots, tests, Soratnik, Uran-9, Nerechta, British Defense Ministry, Viktor Murakhovsky, Igor Korotchenko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok