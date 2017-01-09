Gazprom Registers Record Daily Gas Export of Almost 622Mln Cubic Meters

The company underlined that the record was set on Sunday, a day when usually the weekly gas consumption by foreign buyers falls to the minimum rates. The previous record was registered on January 6 and stood at 615.5 million cubic meters, the company added.
For five consecutive days in 2017, from January 4 to 8, the company had been recording a record volume of gas supply via the Nord Stream pipeline of 165.2 million cubic meters daily.
Russia is engaged in constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018. Gazprom has a shareholder agreement to extend the existing Nord Stream with partner European energy firms.
