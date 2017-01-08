Guardian of the Skies: Pantsir-S Air Defense Missiles Deployed in Crimea

“A regiment of S-400 Triumf missiles entered service in Crimea in December 2016 and a number of Pantsir-S missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems were placed on combat duty on January 1, 2017,” the press service said in a statement.
Since early 2016 the forces of the Southern Military District have also added to their rosters over 40 Su-25SM and Su-30SM fighter jets, Mi-8ATMSH Terminator and Ka-52 Alligator, Mi-28N Night Hunter and Mi-26 combat helicopters.
The system boasts the latest air defense technology by using phased-array radars for both target acquisition and tracking.
The system is armed with a pair of dual 2AQ38M 30 mm automatic cannons and up to twelve 57Eb-E two-stage solid fuel radio-command-guided surface-to-air missiles capable of hitting targets up to 20 kilometers away and at altitudes of up to 15 kilometers.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)