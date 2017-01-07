© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Russian Emergencies Ministry Denies Reports of Fire at US Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The fire took place in an administrative building.

"According to clarified data, one person died and seven were injured in the fire. According to preliminary information, there is a restaurant on the second floor of the building," the source said on Saturday.

Later, the source said that more information revealed that the fire injured nine people.

"According to clarified data, nine people were wounded in the fire," the source said.

Medical personnel are assisting the injured.

