Head of Russian Orthodox Church Congratulates Believers With Christmas Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Patriarch Kirill congratulated Orthodox Christians after a midnight service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

"With all my heart I congratulate you with the great life-saving holiday of Christmas. On this day, especially the believers feel the presence of God in their hearts," Patriarch Kirill said in the early hours of Saturday.

© AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN French Lawmakers Depart for Syria to Spend Orthodox Christmas in Aleppo

The Christmas mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in an Orthodox Christmas service at St. George’s (Yuriev) Monastery in the city of Novgorod.

Russia celebrates Christmas on January 7, which corresponds with December 25 of the older Julian calendar.

