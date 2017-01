VELIKY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) – The service is being held at the monastery’s Spassky Cathedral.

Christmas Day is celebrated by Orthodox Christians On January 7.

The Yuriev Monastery is considered one of the oldest in Russia. It is located on the bank of the Volkhov River close to where it flows out of Lake Ilmen. Legend says that the monastery was founded in 1030 by Yaroslav the Wise.

