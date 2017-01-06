Register
17:59 GMT +306 January 2017
    MiG-35 fighter performs a demonstration flight at the Maks-2015 International Aerospace Salon in Zhukovsky near Moscow

    Meet the MiG-35: Russia's Lightest Advanced Strike Fighter

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    January 2017 will see test flights of the MiG-35, a fourth-generation fighter jet which is already touted as Russia's lightest state-of-the-art strike fighter, according to the Russian news website Gazeta.ru

    Su-35 super maneuverable multirole fighter
    © Flickr/ Dmitry Terekhov
    Brand New Russian Su-35 and PAK FA Turn Pentagon's F-16 Into 'Relic of the Past'
    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said late last month that test flights of Russia's fourth-generation MiG-35 jet will commence in January 2017.

    A deep development of the MiG-29 family, the advanced MiG-35 jet can simultaneously capture 10 targets and can strike four to six targets at the same time, according to Sergey Korotkov, MiG's General Director.

    Rogozin, for his part, expressed hope that Russia will benefit from the MiG-35's much-anticipated foray into the international market.

    "This is a very profitable business, even from an economic point of view, not to mention the country's security, because it is Russia's segment of light fighters which boasts the most extensive export potential. So we don't conceal the fact that we are going to compete with our rivals in this segment of the market," Rogozin said.

    The aircraft can reach speeds of Mach 2.23 and fly as high as 19,000 meters.

    The MiG-35 has a set of avionics which enables the use of every available type of weapon against aerial, ground and surface targets.

    A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-35 Fulcrum-F fighter performs demonstration flight during the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS 2015) in Zhukovsky near Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    A Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-35 Fulcrum-F fighter performs demonstration flight during the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS 2015) in Zhukovsky near Moscow

    The jet is armed with a 30-mm gun, air-to-air, air-to-surface, anti-ship, and anti-radar missiles, rockets, bombs and aerial mines.

    It can be equipped with either one or two seats; previously only specialized training and combat aircraft had a second seat.

    MiG-35
    © Flickr/ mashleymorgan
    MiG-35

    In contrast with its predecessors,  the MiG-35 carries more fuel and can participate in air refueling as both "recipient" and "donor".

    Additionally, the MiG-35 is equipped with a very sophisticated electronic warfare system and an anti-missile system.

    Gazeta.ru quoted a source in Russia's aircraft industry as saying that the MiG-35 is 'an interesting aircraft.'

    "For example, the jet's sighting system designed for ground targets looks is made in the form of a swing container; it was developed with the help of advanced space technologies," the source said.

