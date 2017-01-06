Russia to Boost Missile Troops and Artillery Combat Capabilities by 2021

"As part of the Land Force’s MT & A it is planned to have three types of highly mobile teams, equipped with modern and special equipment and military and special technology – rocket, rocket artillery and artillery, with increased combat capabilities – 1.5-2 times higher than the current ones," Matveevksy said on Friday.
Rearmament is already underway, with anti-tank divisions already getting supplies of the Khrizantema anti-tank missile, Matveevksy said.
