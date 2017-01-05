Good News: Russian Emergencies Ministry Saw Least Busy Year in Decade

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The Russian Emergencies Ministry moved into the new year with the lowest numbers of incidents addressed and lives lost in a decade, the minister said Thursday.
"We finished the last year with the best results in the past 10 years. There were fewer fires and people who died in them," Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said.
The Emergencies Ministry will see more structural changes this year, Puchkov said. Reaction to emergency situations will be sped up, while better monitoring and prevention measures will be in place to get one step ahead in emergency preparedness.
