Road Accident in Russia’s Altai Kills Three People, Injures Over Dozen

BARNAUL (Sputnik) – The accident occurred on Wednesday night when two buses, a minivan and a car collided.

"According to preliminary data, three people died in the accident, 23 received injuries of various degrees, two of them are minors, 15 people have been hospitalized," the representative said on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the collision happened when one of the buses tried to cut ahead of the minivan, the local interior ministry representative told RIA Novosti.

Over 100 rescuers were involved in the clearing of the accident scene. Traffic was restored five hours after the collision took place.

