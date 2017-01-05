Emergency Warning Issued For Moscow Amid Heavy Snow, Blizzards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The weather conditions in Moscow will be worsening through the night and morning, according to the statement.

"… in the next 1-3 hours, continuing through the night and morning, up until 11:00 [am] January 5, 2017 snow is expected in the Moscow region and in the city of Moscow," the statement says, adding that blizzards and wind gusts with speeds around 12-17 meters per second (27-38 miles per hour) are also expected.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry warns that power lines could be damaged as a result of the weather conditions and transport delays are expected.

Pedestrians are advised to walk at a safe distance from vulnerable buildings and billboards.