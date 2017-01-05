Emergency Warning Issued For Moscow Amid Heavy Snow, Blizzards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The weather conditions in Moscow will be worsening through the night and morning, according to the statement.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry warns that power lines could be damaged as a result of the weather conditions and transport delays are expected.
Pedestrians are advised to walk at a safe distance from vulnerable buildings and billboards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How Much snowfall does it take to meet the requirement for a warning. Here its 30cm in 12 hrs
Concrete Mike
Or à sustained 5cm/hour snowfall.
Thanks