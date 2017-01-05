New Casino to Open in Russia’s Sochi on Thursday

SOCHI (Sputnik) – The casino in Sochi’s Gorky Gorod will be opened resort on Thursday.
A Russian government decree on the creation of a casino complex in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi (in Russia's Krasnodar Territory) was signed on August 10, 2016.
The entertainment complex includes a casino, two restaurants, a cabaret theater, a bar and other venues. It is expected that over 40,000 guests will visit the complex every month.
