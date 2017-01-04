Russian Troops to Fight Chemical, Nuclear Attacks With Drone-Installed Robotics

The Russian Defense Ministry's press service reported that advanced robotic systems would be installed on unmanned aerial vehicles to be used by Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RChBD) Troops by the end of 2017.

RChBD troops were the first to use robots within the Russian Armed Forces to handle special tasks, the press service said.

These included KPR mobile robot systems and RD-RKhR remotely controlled radiation and chemical reconnaissance systems, according to the press service.

"These robotic systems help resolve the radiation and chemical reconnaissance-related tasks amid elevated concentrations of hazardous chemicals, and high levels of radiation, which excludes the presence of personnel," the press service added.

© Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry A radiation and chemical reconnaissance robot

A total of 22 robotic systems were developed in Russia between 2015 and 2016, including a new robot recently presented by the Central Research Institute of Robotics and Technical Cybernetics, according to the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The robot is capable of operating in radioactive contamination zones, both in stand-alone mode and by the operator, using a remote control.It is a six-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, 1.4 meters long and about one meter wide, weighing about more than 270 kilograms.

The robot's uniqueness is that its sensors are capable of detecting radiation sources, registering their location and determining their strength. Additionally, the robot's circular view monitor helps to detect the source of gamma radiation, Rossiyskaya Gazeta said.

The robot can be run via a radio communication channel at a distance of up to 500 meters and by cable connection — at a distance of about one hundred meters.