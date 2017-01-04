Register
13:03 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Servicemen from the fresh replacement of the NBC Defense Forces' 200th rapidly-deployment unit, seen using unmanned ground systems for radiological terrain reconnaissance during their field exercises in the Bolshoye Bunkovo Village

    Russian Troops to Fight Chemical, Nuclear Attacks With Drone-Installed Robotics

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10610

    A new drone-installed robotic system will enter service with Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops before the end of 2017, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's press service.

    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper
    © Wikipedia/
    Flying Autonomous Robots: The Future of Air Combat?
    The Russian Defense Ministry's press service reported that advanced robotic systems would be installed on unmanned aerial vehicles to be used by Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RChBD) Troops by the end of 2017.

    RChBD troops were the first to use robots within the Russian Armed Forces to handle special tasks, the press service said.

    These included KPR mobile robot systems and RD-RKhR remotely controlled radiation and chemical reconnaissance systems, according to the press service.

    "These robotic systems help resolve the radiation and chemical reconnaissance-related tasks amid elevated concentrations of hazardous chemicals, and high levels of radiation, which excludes the presence of personnel," the press service added.

    A radiation and chemical reconnaissance robot
    © Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry
    A radiation and chemical reconnaissance robot

    A total of 22 robotic systems were developed in Russia between 2015 and 2016, including a new robot recently presented by the Central Research Institute of Robotics and Technical Cybernetics, according to the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

    Uran-9
    © Photo: Youtube/ TV Zvezda
    Russia Readies Futuristic Autonomous Combat Vehicle, Tiny Drone Tank for Battle (VIDEO)
    The robot is capable of operating in radioactive contamination zones, both in stand-alone mode and by the operator, using a remote control.
    It is a six-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, 1.4 meters long and about one meter wide, weighing about more than 270 kilograms.

    The robot's uniqueness is that its sensors are capable of detecting radiation sources, registering their location and determining their strength. Additionally, the robot's circular view monitor helps to detect the source of gamma radiation, Rossiyskaya Gazeta said.

    The robot can be run via a radio communication channel at a distance of up to 500 meters and by cable connection — at a distance of about one hundred meters.

    Related:

    Russian Defense Ministry Shows Interest in Underwater Robots
    Universal Soldiers: Combat Robots to Join Russian Army in 2016
    Tech Noir: Russian Army to Receive Next Generation Combat Robots in 2016
    Demolishing Team Work: Russian Battle Robots Destroy Target
    Tags:
    sensors, communication, radiation, robots, tasks, troops, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok