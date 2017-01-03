Register
13:46 GMT +303 January 2017
    Plasma studies facilities at Institute for Nuclear Physics, Novosibirsk

    Siberian Physicists Ready for Next Step Toward Free Nuclear Energy

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russia
    Scientists of the Siberia-based Institute of nuclear physics (INP) are planning to complete the first stage of their work on the development of an alternative fusion reactor, a project which is considerably more commercially attractive than the international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER).

    Energy fusion reactor/ (File)
    © Photo: Youtube/3DNews - Daily Digital Digest
    MEPhI Scientists Study Materials for Future Fusion Reactors
    Scientists at Russia's Siberia-based Budker Institute of nuclear physics (INP) are planning to complete the first stage of their work on the development of an alternative fusion reactor, namely increasing the steady plasma heating by three- or four-fold, Deputy Director of the Institute Aleksander Ivanov told RIA Novosti.

    Earlier, the INP announced plans to develop an alternative thermonuclear reactor using open traps, which will be more commercially attractive compared to the international thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER) currently under development.

    The Institute is seeking financing for the GDML (gas dynamic trap) program, which is set to run until 2018, from the Russian Science Foundation,

    "We have confirmed recent results on plasma heating to the temperature scale of ten million degrees; this is a very important milestone for our work. Now we can seriously begin to consider options for the establishment of fusion systems based on open traps,” Aleksander Ivanov told RIA Novosti.

    A file photo showing a scientists checking how new equipment at the Igor Kurchatov Institute of Nuclear Power is functioning
    © Sputnik/ Boris Babanov
    Russian Physicists Break New Ground on Data Collection in Thermonuclear Reactors
    The scientist further explained that the institute now has in its possession microwave heating systems stationed at the Moscow-based Russia's National Research Centre "Kurchatov Institute", the country's leading research and development institution in the field of nuclear energy, formerly known as Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy.

    The systems will allow them to increase steady plasma heating by three- or four-times, which would mean the completion of the first stage of work on the alternative reactor.

    Aleksander Ivanov further noted that the nuclear physicists are limited to steady plasma heating capacities of ten million degrees Celsius. However scientists suggest that in subsequent experiments, the plasma temperature will rise considerably, with the lowest figure required to create a nuclear fusion reactor already exceeded.

    Scientists have developed a promising method of generating plasma using powerful microwave radiation in a large-scale magnetic open trap (GDL), which successfully conducted experiments to improve plasma confinement in fusion parameters.

    "Now we can obtain the plasma in cleaner, more controlled conditions," Ivanov said.

    An artist’s rendition of lasers being shot into a capsule to create nuclear fusion, which is often referred to as the “holy grail” of energy production.
    National Ignition Facility
    Discovery Made by Russian Scientists Will Help Stabilize Fusion Reactors
    The competing ITER project, which is funded and run by seven member entities, the European Union, India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea, and the United States, is an international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject, will be the world's largest magnetic confinement plasma physics experiment. It is an experimental tokamak nuclear fusion reactor aimed at making the long-awaited transition from experimental studies of plasma physics to full-scale electricity-producing fusion power stations.

    The ITER fusion reactor has been designed to produce 500 megawatts of output power for several seconds while needing 50 megawatts to operate. Thereby the machine aims to demonstrate the principle of producing more energy from the fusion process than is used to initiate it, the holy-grail of fusion physics, but so far something that has not yet been achieved in any fusion reactor.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    International thermonuclear experimental reactor (ITER), heating, plasma, Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics, Russia, Siberia, Novosibirsk
