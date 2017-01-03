Russian Navy Starts Operating Newest Krabik-BM Hydrography System

© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Russian Navy to Receive 2 New Arctic Bases in 2016 - Northern Fleet Commander

MOSCOW, (Sputnik)Russian Navy hydrographers have started learning the applied operations of the latest Krabik-BM radio surveying complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The hydrography services of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla have started the process of learning to use to the Krabik-BM radio surveying complex, which is a new, promising and high-precision specimen of equipment being supplied to the hydrography services departments of the Russian Navy," the ministry's communications department said in a statement.

Krabik-BM provides real-time geodetic data for hydrographic surveys and offshore and near-shore engineering work, as well as increasing the efficiency of dredging. The system, which automatically provides high-precision coordinates and movement vectors for both stationary and mobile marine objects, is a key component of forming a single navigational field for the navy. With a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles), Krabik-BM also supports offshore natural resource exploration and extraction operations, drilling rig towing and subsea cable laying.

