Russia's Rosatom Creates Company to Promote Nuclear Medicine Exports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rusatom Healthcare is also set to promote radiation technology designed for use in irradiation and sterilization centers.

"The new company will integrate Russian offers in the area of nuclear medicine and their promotion on world markets," a company source told RIA Novosti.

The new company has an authorized share capital of 480 million rubles ($8 million), with 100 percent shares in the hands of the Atomenergoprom state-owned holding company in charge of Rosatom's civil assets, according to the Russian e-disclosure database.

Nuclear medicine involves the use of radioactive substances in diagnostics and treatment of diseases. Other applications include medical tool and food sterilization.

Rosatom has been seeking to expand its presence on the market. In 2016, the company signed an agreement to take part in an Indian program tasked with creating an integrated sterilization center network in the Asian country. A similar agreement had been reached with Brazil, while Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, medicine in particular, in 2015.