Russian Naval Aviation Learns Valuable But 'Bitter Lessons' in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kozhin added that in 2017-2020 Russian naval aviation would receive MiG 29-K and MiG-29KUB fighter aircraft.

"In accordance with the existing program of modernization and renewal of the naval aviation aircraft fleet, about 100 new aircraft will enter service before 2020," Maj. Gen. Igor Kozhin told journalists.

According to Kozhin, it is also planned to update the fleet of attack helicopters, replacing Ka-29 helicopters with Ka-52K Katran helicopters.