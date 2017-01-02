Putin Invites Children of Expelled Diplomats to Kremlin New Year Party

The special plane carrying back home Russian diplomats expelled from the United States landed in Moscow at 02:08 local time (23:08 GMT, Sunday).
On Thursday, US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Obama’s punitive measures were provocations aimed at further undermining of US-Russian relations and announced later his decision not to expel US diplomats from Russia. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."
It is well know, from the NSA´s employee Eduard Snowden, the proof about NSA´s penetration in the German Government...but Angela Merkel didn´t expel a single American diplomat...
enrique_costas
But there is not a reliable proof about Russian penetration in the American Governemnt...but Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats
That for the "Peace" Nobel Prize who supported coups in Ukraine, Egypt and Turkey and War in Syria and Libya.