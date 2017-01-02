Register
02 January 2017
    President Vladimir Putin

    Putin Invites Children of Expelled Diplomats to Kremlin New Year Party

    Russia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to invite children of the expelled Russian diplomats to Kremlin New Year Party, a press service of the Presidential Executive Office said Monday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L)
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Countersanctions
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The press service told journalists that diplomats' children received the invitation during the Washington-Moscow flight, and it was announced by the plane's commander.

    The special plane carrying back home Russian diplomats expelled from the United States landed in Moscow at 02:08 local time (23:08 GMT, Sunday).

    On Thursday, US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

    On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Obama’s punitive measures were provocations aimed at further undermining of US-Russian relations and announced later his decision not to expel US diplomats from Russia. US President-elect Donald Trump in a Twitter message praised Putin’s call as a "great move."

      enrique_costas
      It is well know, from the NSA´s employee Eduard Snowden, the proof about NSA´s penetration in the German Government...but Angela Merkel didn´t expel a single American diplomat...

      But there is not a reliable proof about Russian penetration in the American Governemnt...but Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats

      That for the "Peace" Nobel Prize who supported coups in Ukraine, Egypt and Turkey and War in Syria and Libya.
