Volcano on Wheels: Legendary Russian Truck Wins Kudos in Syria (PHOTO)

Photographs of a Sadko truck with a Vulkan multiple rocket launcher mounted on its chassis recently appeared online.
#Syria: PHOTO: #SAA 4th Armoured Division "Shams" MRLS on BMP-1 & Volcano MRLS. pic.twitter.com/DGzcB9YDMo— Rook (@2Rook14) 26 декабря 2016 г.
The Vulkan was developed by Syrian engineers and uses ordnance from other systems, including 122 mm shells fired by Grad multiple rocket launchers.
The Vulkan system, which has a comparatively short effective range of fire, is predominantly used against visible targets, above all terrorist positions.
It can also be mounted on a BMP-1 and other types of armored vehicles.
The GAZ-3308 Sadko is a 2.5-ton, four-wheel-drive truck developed on the basis of its predecessor – the GAZ-66.
It is an excellent off-road vehicle capable of moving fast on rugged terrain – a quality that makes it especially dear to the Syrian military.
