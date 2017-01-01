Some 200,000 Russian Law Enforcers to Ensure Security During New Year Holidays

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Approximately 80,000 public events will take place throughout Russia on occasion of the New Year and Orthodox Christmas since December 31 until January 10, according to the ministry.

"It is planned to mobilize some 200,000 internal affairs officers and servicemen of the National Guard to protect public order and public safety in entities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said, specifying that special attention of the law enforcers would be devoted to the events, involving children.