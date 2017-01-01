Some 200,000 Russian Law Enforcers to Ensure Security During New Year Holidays

"It is planned to mobilize some 200,000 internal affairs officers and servicemen of the National Guard to protect public order and public safety in entities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said, specifying that special attention of the law enforcers would be devoted to the events, involving children.
cast235
Turkish attack could be prevented.
First public places should have bullet proof glass. Next an entrance with 3 rooms.
First you enter, place all property in a box,that security will collect, or a robot.
Next a PAT ROOM. To a side.
A female to pat females.
NEXT a guard room. Guard will handle a mark on hand, that proof you was admitted.
The property , instead of ID, except IF firearms are within the person, should get a ticket with number. The last guard register the ID number.
Means 3 police or guards will be in during opening hours. MANAGER, WAITRESS , and any other could work , in the positions, making it FREE OF CHARGE..
There are times no one goes in anymore, and could be used for reg work. A Buzzer alert management to move fast to admit new one's or let go. Let go is ONLY to release property at last , or first door if you enter.
At least , people can party , dine etc in peace.