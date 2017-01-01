Register
13:15 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Drunk man

    Day After Blues: Russia's 8 Best Food & Drinks to Cure a Hangover

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 14620

    While there's no magic pill that can erase a hangover, there are things you can do to feel a little better the next day. The next time you have a wild night, ease the ensuing headache and nausea with these eight hangover cures Russians ususally go for to chase away the morning-after blues.

    1. Mineral water

    The more water you drink the morning after the better because it washes out toxins. Mineral water restores the salt-water balance in your system.

    Just make sure to let the bubbles bubbles out and take in three half-glasses a day. In Russia people traditionally go for Borjomi — a brand of naturally carbonated mineral water from springs of the Borjomi Gorge in central Georgia.

    2. Juice

    Doctors say that liquid vitamins are a real Godsend for a booze-irritated stomach, but drinking vegetable juices is still the best way to go because, in addition to vitamins, it fills you up with vitally important minerals.

    3. Cabbage brine

    Ice Cream
    © Flickr/ jen
    Anti-Hangover Ice Cream Hits Stores in South Korea
    A healthy intake of sauerkraut or pickled cucumber brine is the traditional Russian cure for hangover. A perfect combination of minerals and salt will quickly make up for the loss of vitamins that make us tick.

    4. Green tea with honey

    With its ideal combination of fructose, potassium and magnesium honey is one of the best means of fighting a hangover. As for  green tea, it is full of antioxidants, which flush out health-threatening toxins.

    A cup of tea with rosemary will normalize your vegetative system and chamomile-and-mint tea will make your stomach feel better.

     

    🎅🎄☕# милка#чай#утро#1января#

    Фото опубликовано оксана рубцова (@rubtsova3560) Янв 1 2017 в 12:36 PST

     

    5. Ayran, yogurt

    Fermented milk products are a perfect means of “pacifying” an irritated stomach suffering from the culinary excesses of the previous night.

    In Turkey yogurt is considered the best means of easing a hangover.

    6. Banana cocktail

    Take two bananas, a cup of milk and two teaspoons of honey, mix it in a blender and slowly take it down. A tried-and-true British recipe. Milk is an excellent absorbent, honey is pure glucose and a banana is full of “fast” carbohydrates.

    7. Hash, meat or chicken jelly

    Alcohol drink
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Party Like You're in Pyongyang: North Korea Invents Hangover-Free Alcohol
    Meat or chicken broth is a good means of making your stomach feel better and stop a headache. As for the Armenian “hash” (meat jelly), it is a perfect cure for morning nausea, just like its Russian counterpart warmed up in a microwave.

    8. Cold vegetable and meat soup

    A mix of yesterday’s leftovers: chopped fresh or pickled cucumbers, boiled veal and beef and a several olives. Pour over some brine and voila! – a delicious soup that will quickly make up for the loss of liquids, which causes a headache, and potassium, magnesium and sodium.

    And how about this for sobering science: "moderate drinking" by a man is defined as two drinks a day. Over five in one sitting is considered "heavy drinking." So think before you order that extra round.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Anti-Hangover Ice Cream Hits Stores in South Korea
    'Hangover Suit' by Ford Shows the Dangers of Driving After a Big Night (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    juice, mineral water, traditional cures, tea, hangover, russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok