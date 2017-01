© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Russian FSB Eliminates Four Militants in Special Operation in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA (Sputnik) — Dagestan is a hotbed of Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus. Multiple violent attacks have plagued the region over the past decade.

"During the sweep operation a house, where a group of militants was hiding, was blocked by the law enforcers. The militants refused to surrender and opened fire at servicemen. As a result of shootout, the militants were killed," the source said.

He added that according to the preliminary data, several servicemen were injured.