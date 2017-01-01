Register
11:44 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this file photo from 2004, the Russian Navy's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is seen in the Barents Sea, Russia

    Onboard Holiday: Admiral Kuznetsov Crew Celebrate New Year at Sea

    © AP Photo/ File
    Russia
    Get short URL
    142691

    The crews of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky and a number of other ships of the Russian Northern Fleet currently on a tour of duty in the Mediterranean Sea, celebrated the New Year on board their vessels, the Northern Fleet’s press service said.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko
    Two Accidents With Admiral Kuznetsov in a Month: How the Russian Carrier Compares to US Counterparts
    In the lead-up to New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations, Northern Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, met with the families of the sailors and civilian specialists currently serving on board Russian naval ships cruising the high seas.

    A Russian naval task force, including the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, and the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare destroyers, were sent to the Mediterranean on October 15, 2016 to assist in the military operation against Daesh terrorists in Syria.

    “The goal of the campaign is to ensure a naval presence in operationally important areas of the oceans,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    Commissioned in 1990, the Admiral Kuznetsov is currently Russia’s only aircraft carrier. It is capable of harboring over 50 aircraft.

    The vessel is also armed with Granit anti-ship cruise missiles as well as Blade and Chestnut gun systems.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    How Russian Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov Compares to US Counterparts
    Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Set for Modernization
    Tags:
    antiterrorist operation, Mediterranean cruise, New Year celebration, aircraft carrier, Granit, Severomorsk, Pyotr Veliky, Admiral Kuznetsov, Daesh, Russian North Fleet, Nikolai Yevmenov, russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      As a old Navy man I wish the crew members and family a happy New Year and for the New Year that all wishes come thru witch the other years have forgotten to full fill !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok