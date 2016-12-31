Russia Is 'Pretty Well Positioned to Do Well' in 2017 and Beyond

Radio Sputnik discussed Russian prospects on the global market with Daniel Wagner, Managing Director of the US-based Risk Cooperative and co-author of the book "Global Risk Agility and Decision Making."

"Russia is pretty well positioned, I would say, to do well — not only in 2017, but going forward. And that is certainly the expectation of many institutions that project this sort of things, such as the IMF and the World Bank," the expert told Sputnik. "Russia is well-positioned vis-à-vis some oil producing countries and, perhaps, now vis-à-vis others."

According to Wagner, Russia's economic growth will primarily depend on such factors as the sanction policy of Western countries toward Russia, possible changes in oil prices and the development of US-Russian relations. They "will determine to what extent Russia will be able to grow stronger," he stated.

Answering the question of how attractive Russia is for foreign investors now, he said:

"Compared to the dark days when the sanctions were imposed and the oil prices fell and there was a great uncertainty around the world about what was going to happen, things are looking much better for Russia."

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin President Putin: Russia Should Develop as Part of Global Economy

Russian-US relations are expected to improve under President Donald Trump, which also makes the country very attractive for future investments. The improving political climate along with rising oil prices will strengthen the ruble, which became the most profitable currency in the world on Wednesday.

Russia's currency strengthened against the dollar by twenty one point five percent this year. Next year, the Russian economy may bring another pleasant surprise with growth up to one point five percent instead of the forecasted zero point six, the country's Finance Ministry said.

According to Wagner, 1%- 1.5 % growth next year is quite a realistic expectation for Russia.

"I think that is realistic. You know, my general recommendation will be to have a reasonable expectation and I expect Russia to do well vis-à-vis a variety of other countries," the expert stated.

