Register
20:34 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya

    Russia Is 'Pretty Well Positioned to Do Well' in 2017 and Beyond

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    125951

    Investment banks have called Russia the favorite in 2017 among emerging markets. This is according to a Bloomberg 2017 investment forecast spelled out on Tuesday.

    Radio Sputnik discussed Russian prospects on the global market with Daniel Wagner, Managing Director of the US-based Risk Cooperative and co-author of the book "Global Risk Agility and Decision Making."

    "Russia is pretty well positioned, I would say, to do well — not only in 2017, but going forward. And that is certainly the expectation of many institutions that project this sort of things, such as the IMF and the World Bank," the expert told Sputnik. "Russia is well-positioned vis-à-vis some oil producing countries and, perhaps, now vis-à-vis others."

    According to Wagner, Russia's economic growth will primarily depend on such factors as the sanction policy of Western countries toward Russia, possible changes in oil prices and the development of US-Russian relations. They "will determine to what extent Russia will be able to grow stronger," he stated.

    Answering the question of how attractive Russia is for foreign investors now, he said:

    "Compared to the dark days when the sanctions were imposed and the oil prices fell and there was a great uncertainty around the world about what was going to happen, things are looking much better for Russia."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles as he gives his annual state of the nation address in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    President Putin: Russia Should Develop as Part of Global Economy
    Russian-US relations are expected to improve under President Donald Trump, which also makes the country very attractive for future investments. The improving political climate along with rising oil prices will strengthen the ruble, which became the most profitable currency in the world on Wednesday.

    Russia's currency strengthened against the dollar by twenty one point five percent this year. Next year, the Russian economy may bring another pleasant surprise with growth up to one point five percent instead of the forecasted zero point six, the country's Finance Ministry said.

    According to Wagner, 1%- 1.5 % growth next year is quite a realistic expectation for Russia.

    "I think that is realistic. You know, my general recommendation will be to have a reasonable expectation and I expect Russia to do well vis-à-vis a variety of other countries," the expert stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Needs to Be Respected for Successes in Economy, Science – Khodorkovsky
    Norway Expresses Readiness to Discuss Trade, Economy Partnership With Russia
    Tags:
    growth, economy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok