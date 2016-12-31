Putin: Challenges of 2016 United Russia, Revealed Resources to Move Forward

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The outgoing year was challenging, however, the difficulties brought Russians together and allowed to disclose the state’s resources for moving forward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"The year 2016 is coming to a close. It was a challenging year, but the difficulties we faced have brought us together and allowed us to reveal enormous resources for our movement forward. The main thing is that we believe in ourselves, in our strengths and in our country. We are working, and working successfully, and we are achieving much," Putin said in his annual New Year address to the nation.

"I would like to thank you for the victories and achievements, for your understanding and trust, and for your true, sincere care for Russia," Putin added, stressing that Russia is a great and unique state.

He added that anyone could become a "magician" by treating parents with love and gratitude, taking care of children and families, respecting colleagues at work, nurturing friendships, defending truth and justice, being merciful and helping those who were in need of support.

The president congratulated Russian citizens on the New Year and wished peace and prosperity to the whole nation.