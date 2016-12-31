Register
    Putin's New Year Address to the Nation

    Putin's New Year Address to the Nation (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russia
    91067260

    Citizens of Russia, friends, the year 2016 is coming to a close. It was a challenging year, but the difficulties we faced have brought us together and allowed us to reveal enormous resources for our movement forward.

    The main thing is that we believe in ourselves, in our strengths and in our country. We are working, and working successfully, and we are achieving much. I would like to thank you for the victories and achievements, for your understanding and trust, and for your true, sincere care for Russia.

    We have a vast, unique and wonderful country! We are united by common concerns and common joys, by our long-standing good tradition of meeting the New Year with our families and with hope for the best.

    But not everyone is at the holiday table today. Many of our citizens are away from home, ensuring Russia’s security, working at enterprises, on duty in hospitals, ad operating trains and aircraft. I would like to convey my very best wishes for the New Year to all those who are now fulfilling their labour and military duties.

    Dear friends,

    We are excitedly awaiting the sound of the chimes of the Moscow Kremlin, and we feel the march of time and the approaching future more clearly than ever before. We experience this only during these moments, during this wonderful and beloved holiday.

    Meanwhile, New Year has its own secrets. For instance, each of us may become something of a magician on the night of the New Year. To do this we simply need to treat our parents with love and gratitude, take care of our children and families, respect our colleagues at work, nurture our friendships, defend truth and justice, be merciful and help those who are in need of support. This is the whole secret.

    May our dreams, heavenly thoughts and good intentions come true. May joy and love reign in every home. May our beloved streets, cities and villages become even more beautiful.

    Peace and prosperity to our common, great homeland, Russia. Happiness, health and wellbeing to each of you.

    Happy New Year 2017!

    2017, New Year, congratulations, celebration, 2016, Vladimir Putin, Russia
      teddy j
      President Vladimir Putin speaks to Russia and her people know .
      President Vladimir Putin speaks FOR Russia to the world -- and the world knows. ..and smiles in hope and trust and shared feelings.


      Obama will soon speak of american exceptionalism. and nobody in the rest of the world cares.
    • Reply
      support
      A Happy New Year to one and all!
    • Reply
      supportin reply toteddy j(Show commentHide comment)
      teddy j, Santa did not bring Obama a lump of coal this year. He did worse than that. Santa gifted Obama with a relentless urge to reveal his true intentions by his own mouth to the world.
    • Reply
      jas
      Spoken like a great leader. Happy New Year Russia.
    • Reply
      jasin reply tosupport(Show commentHide comment)
      support, Yeah. I'm waiting for reports that Obama is running naked down Pennsylvania Avenue yelling, "Liar, liar, pants on fire." until the medic take him away.
    • Reply
      letm4851
      Happy New Year to the Great Nation Of Russia, its peoples and Authorities! Be the light shine from Kaliningrad to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.Hurrah,hurrah!
