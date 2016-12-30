Russian Prime Minister Sets Up New Aviation Authority

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decree comes less than a week after a Russian Tu-154 airliner, the mainstay of Soviet and then Russian airlines, crashed into the Black Sea last Sunday, killing all 92 people on board. Tu-154s are not used by Russian carriers but are still part of the Russian military fleet.

"An Aviation College is needed to improve coordination between executives on the federal and regional levels as well as with organizations in the aviation and air transport industry on the development, production, usage and marketing of Russia-made civil aviation technologies," the message read.

The Russian government said statistics showed that Russian civil aviation market has been dominated by foreign-made aircraft. The College will serve as a coordination body to streamline the process of improving Russian planes and discussing recommendations.

