MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian energy giant Gazprom expects gas production in 2016 to exceed 419 billion cubic meters, CEO Alexei Miller said during a conference call.

"In 2016, we have increased the volume of gas production. At the end of the year, it will total over 419 billion cubic meters. This is more than in 2015, and 11 billion cubic meters more than planned," Miller said.