Russia's Int'l Reserves Remain Unchanged Over Week Amid Negative Revaluation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's international reserves grew by $100 million, or by 0.03 percent, to during the period of December 16-23, the Russian Central Bank said Thursday in a statement.

The reserves have reached $379.1 billion, as of December 23, according to the Central Bank's data.

"Russian international reserves remained almost unchanged during a week from December 16 to 23 amid the negative revaluation, totally compensated by the return of the foreign currency funds that the Bank of Russia previously lend to banks-residents and by increased balances of residents accounts in the Bank of Russia," the statement said.

International reserves include foreign currency deposits and bonds held by central banks and monetary authorities, gold and SDRs (international reserve assets).

In 2015, Russian international reserves decreased by 4.4 percent and reached $368.4 billion.