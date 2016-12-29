Putin Signs Decree to Abolish Federal Agency For Special Construction - Kremlin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to abolish the Federal Agency for Special Construction (Spetsstroy), the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"In order to improve the state administration system, I decree… to abolish the Federal Agency for Special Construction," the document stated.

According to the decree, the functions of the abolished Spetsstroy have been transferred to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Kremlin press service said the abolition procedures are to be completed by July 1, 2017.

The tasks of Spetsstroy include construction of special and industrial facilities, which ensure defense and security of the state, construction and reconstruction of nuclear facilities, as well as sites to store and destroy chemical weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction.

